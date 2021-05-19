Interview: True Peak Limit's Joe Farr On How He Turned Field Recordings Into Lush Synthesis

True Peak Limit is the new alias of UK Techno producer Joe Farr. This project’s debut album, Carriages, is constructed from a blend of field recordings taken during a trip from Wales to London by train. What stands out is that while you are told that it was produced through samples of the murmur of passengers, and the mechanical ambiance of public transportation, it’s hard to discern where they are in the recording. However, they are there, transformed into lush pads, glistening leads, and rolling basslines through modern sampling and synthesis. Get the album on Bandcamp.

Farr has seen previous releases under his own name on labels such as Tiga's Turbo Recordings. He is also an accomplished mixing and mastering engineer, doing work for artists including Djrum, Falty DL, and Throwing Snow.

Magnetic Magazine got in touch with Farr for a new video interview to discuss how it relates to his techno releases, his profession as a mixing and mastering engineer, his all-original live sets, his origins, and how he got involved with Max Cooper and his label Mesh.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website