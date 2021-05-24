Johan Agebjörn & Mikael Ögren Release Sci-Fi, Synthwave Album Inspired By 'Rendezvous with Rama'

Johan Agebjörn & Mikael Ögren Artefact Cover Art Courtesy Photo

Swedish producers Johan Agebjörn & Mikael Ögren have released a new album Artefact. The two set out to create an unofficial soundtrack to Arthur C. Clarke's classic novel Rendezvous with Rama, spinning up a synthwave, retro album that takes you into a futuristic sci-fi world.

"The main reason why Rendezvous With Rama attracted me to such an extent, was that the main theme seems to be the encounter with the otherworldy, the very Other, the big unknown," explains Ögren in a statement.

The 12-track LP is largely instrumental, except for some vocals from Martina Björk on “The Hall of Crystals.” Her voice adds to the mythical quality of the project. It is Agebjörn & Ögren who craft a long and largely serene journey through time and space with this project that builds slowly in the beginning and then picks up with more energy as the album eventually gets to “Space Travel” with the penultimate track. We get one last dose of euphoric, sci-fi synthwave with “Final Sight” as the album journey makes its final lap and then heads out into deep space.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Johan Agebjörn & Mikael Ögren have a smooth and spacey unofficial soundtrack that looks to channel the wonder and mystery of Arthur Clarke’s Rendezvous with Rama into music. It may not shake your world like an alien starship entering the Solar System, but helps look at a futuristic universe where space travel will be common. Pick up your copy of the LP here in digital and physical formats.