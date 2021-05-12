Justice's Gaspard Augé Details Debut Album 'Escapades,' Shares Soaring Single "Hey!"

Gaspard Augé will release his new album next month, which is already shaping up very nicely.

Justice’s Garpard Augé has announced the details to his debut solo album Escapades. First announced with a flourish last month, the 12-track Escapades will arrive next month on Genesis / Ed Banger Records / Because Music. To help push the LP, he has released the second single from the album “Hey!”

Just like the video for “Force Majeure,” “Hey!” was also filmed in Turkey, but well outside of a cymbal factory. This time it is a much shorter video than the actual song and takes the viewer out into a field with a stunt person playing violin on horseback.

“This is the first thing that came to my mind while recording the track,” states Augé in a press release, “a Mongolian horse rider playing the violin in the steppe, an epic ride with a far east feel. Filip Nilsson and the amazing rider Metin Yılmaz made that dream come true.”

While Justice are consistently working on music, the Frenchman felt he needed to do something different outside of the duo. He knew he wanted to make something instrumental and to experiment freely “without overthinking it.”

Augé teamed up with French composer Victor le Masne (known for his work with Chilly Gonzales and Metronomy’s Joseph Mount). They worked in two Paris studios: Enterprise – where they used a synthesizer that had once belonged to Yes – and Motorbass Studios, which had belonged to their friend, the late legend Philippe Zdar of Cassius.

Normally, Justice albums take a long time with loads of editing. Instead this album was done over the span of two months.

“I've always been obsessed with making larger than life music,” he says. “Mostly because it's more fun.”

That embodies what we hear with “Hey!” that is both larger than life and a whole lot of fun.

Escapades Tracklist

1. Welcome

2. Force Majeure

3. Rocambole

4. Europa

5. Pentacle

6. Hey!

7. Captain

8. Lacrimosa

9. Belladone

10. Casablanca

11. Vox

12. Rêverie