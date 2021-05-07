Lights Out Premiere: Charly Schaller - Queen Of The Night (Radio Slave Remix) [HE.SHE.THEY.]

Charly Schaller - Queen Of The Night (Radio Slave Remix) [HE.SHE.THEY.]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive remix from techno heavyweight Radio Slave. He adds his signature touch to Charl Schaller's 'Queen Of The Night', turning it into a pulsating minimal techno weapon that's perfect for the club or warehouse. The remix is available now on all platforms.

Track: Queen Of The Night (Radio Slave Remix)

Artist: Charly Schaller

Label: HE.SHE.THEY.

Format: Digital

Release Date: 5-7-2021