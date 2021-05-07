Lights Out Premiere: Charly Schaller - Queen Of The Night (Radio Slave Remix) [HE.SHE.THEY.]
Minimal pulsating techno
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive remix from techno heavyweight Radio Slave. He adds his signature touch to Charl Schaller's 'Queen Of The Night', turning it into a pulsating minimal techno weapon that's perfect for the club or warehouse. The remix is available now on all platforms.
Track: Queen Of The Night (Radio Slave Remix)
Artist: Charly Schaller
Label: HE.SHE.THEY.
Format: Digital
Release Date: 5-7-2021