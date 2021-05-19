Lights Out Premiere: SRAMAANA - Quantical Attraction [Skryptom]
Gritty pulsating melancholic techno
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from leading French Techno label Skryptom. Taken from their forthcoming Dystopian Odyssey EP, SRAMAANA's Quantical Attraction is the combination of gritty pounding drums, pulsating bass, and melancholic synth work. The vast sense of space in the reverb off the lead arp line thrusts you into an otherworldly dimension. This is a perfect track to play either as the night starts to get dark, or the sun is starting to rise. SRAMAANA's Dystopian Odyssey will be available on May 21st.
Track: Quantical Attraction
Artist: SRAMAANA
Label: Skryptom
Format: Digital
Release Date: 5-21-21