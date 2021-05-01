Lights Out Premiere: TESST - Close - Up [MSDMNR]

TESST - Close - Up [MSDMNR]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from MSDMNR resident TESST. As one half of Modern Doom, she's continuously proven herself to be a force to reckon with after a string of quality releases.

Taken from her forthcoming Lost Passenger EP, 'Close-up' is no-nonsense club techno at its finest. The driving and hypnotic rhythms encapsulate you as the track marches on. TESST's Lost Passenger EP will be released on May 7th.

Track: Close-up

Artist: TESST

Label: MSDMNR

Format: Digital

Release Date: 5-7-2021