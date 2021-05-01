Lights Out Premiere: TESST - Close - Up [MSDMNR]
Hypnotic club techno
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from MSDMNR resident TESST. As one half of Modern Doom, she's continuously proven herself to be a force to reckon with after a string of quality releases.
Taken from her forthcoming Lost Passenger EP, 'Close-up' is no-nonsense club techno at its finest. The driving and hypnotic rhythms encapsulate you as the track marches on. TESST's Lost Passenger EP will be released on May 7th.
Track: Close-up
Artist: TESST
Label: MSDMNR
Format: Digital
Release Date: 5-7-2021