Magnetic Mix 148: Maximono

German producer Maximono is next up for us in our Magnetic Mix series. The former drum and bass producer switched things up to house music, putting out music with the likes of Dirtybird, Confession and Cuff. He was always one to look beyond the boxes of traditional genres and that has remained with his latest releases. His house music has brought plenty of that same energy and style.

That translates into his frenetic Magnetic Mix, which includes an unreleased ID of his, plus a slew of other tracks by the likes of Pat Lok, Oliver Dollar, J. Worra and more. This one moves quickly, so try to keep up with the tracklist below. He has some upcoming releases this month, so be on the lookout for those, including on his label Parasoul.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I’m super excited to see things are slowly getting back to normal and that my new label Parasoul is taking pace with its third release coming out on May 21st and a new Maximono Remix on Kitsuné dropping this Wednesday (May 12th)," says Maximono. "This mix completely showcases my definition of house music in 2021. I cannot wait to be back in the clubs!"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

01: Elderbrook - Body (Chill Mix) [Parlophone]

02: Pat Lok & Party Pupils - So Fine [Club Sweat]

03: Leftwing Kody ft. HEXE - Gold [GOOD COMPANY]

04: Riva Starr - Ride This Sound ft. Imaginary Cities (Oliver Dollar Remix)

05: FDTD - This Way [Parasoul Music]

06: Waze - Games feat. Faber (Waze's Clapton Club Dub) [Street Tracks Good Soldier]

07: Francis Mercier, BIM – House Life

08: Shermanology - Boyz N Da Club [D'EAUPE]

09: Salomé Le Chat - Get Away [REALM]

10: ZHU - How Does It Feel' ft. Channel Tres [Astralwerks]

11: Mnkybsnss feat. Life On Planets - All Nite All Nite (Maximono Remix) [Kitsuné]

12: Kyle Watson - Mammoth [Box Of Cats]

13: Tim Cullen - Take This

14: Phonetix - The Pay-Off [Downplay]

15: Dean Mickoski - Push [Deep Root Records]

16: SQWAD - Bring It Back [IN ROTATION]

17: Dubbel Drop - Mighty Knight [Be Rich Records]

18: J. Worra - Some Ppl Fall [Club Sweat]

19: Zen Freeman, Fred Falke, Ten Ven - So Good feat. Kelli-Leigh (Picard Brothers Remix) [Higher Ground]

20: Picard Brothers - Blessings In This House (Cinthie Remix) [Universal]

21: GotSome & George Kwali - In The Dark (Original Mix) [Toolroom]

22: Lee Foss & Franky Wah - Name Of Love feat. SPNCR [Club Sweat]

23: Flight Facilities feat. Channel Tres - Lights Up [Glassnote Future Classic Records]

24: Boston Bun - Your Body Your Mind [Circa '99]

25: Maximono - ID

26: Solomun - Ocean feat. Jamie Foxx [NINL in cooperation with BMG]