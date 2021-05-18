Magnetic Mix 149: Sun-EL Musician

Sun-EL Musician Stephen Obi-Emedo

Sun-EL Musician, born Sanele Sithole is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The South African producer and DJ released his sophomore album To the World & Beyond this past December, following up his debut Africa To The World. As part of the growing number of South African artists who have become stars in their home countries and transforming into musical ambassadors for African music worldwide, Sun-El’s music represents the melody, groove, joy and at times sadness that one finds in South African dance music. It is a feeling that permeates his music from Africa, to the world and beyond.

He brings that same energy and emotion to this mix, blending together some of his favorite tracks right now. There are plenty of his own tracks, including some from To the World & Beyond, plus other African grooves “inspired by a European sound.”

"It’s a mixture of some of my favorite tracks currently,” explains Sun-El, “an explanation of African electronic grooves inspired by a European sound and my continuation of my To The World And Beyond mixes."

Sun-EL has his own label El World Music, which counts Simmy and S-Tone among its roster, who both featured on his debut album. His path into the business wasn’t easy. He left university 14 years ago to pursue his dream of music and it has paid off, producing tracks for the likes of Thiwe, Zakes Bantwini, and Shota along the way.

Listen to the full mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Sun-EL Musician x Thakzin - Spiritual Healing

2. Kenza x Sun-EL Musician x Thakzin – Paradise

3. Thakzin Feat. Nomthandazo & Sun-EL Musician - I C U

4. Sun-EL Musician Feat. Miss P & Black Motion – Without You

5. Aquatone - Days On Acid (Edit)

6. Sun-EL Musician Feat. Msaki & Claudio x Kenza – Chasing Summer

7. Aquatone - Find a way Feat. Lyrik Shoxen (Dub)

8. Mpho Wav x Sun-EL Musician – In The Den

9. Demented Soul - A message To Eternity

10. Dafro - Muta Sonics (Afro Venom)

11. Sun-EL Musician – Jozi (Maboneng)