Manni Dee To Release Second Album 'A Low Level Love' Via Perc Trax

Stream the first single now
Author:
Publish date:

If you consider yourself a techno fan, the names Perc Trax and Manni Dee need zero introductions. Recently, it was revealed that Manni would be returning to the label to release his second album, A Low Level Love. Just an announcement is enough to get most people tight in the pants, but the first single proves why both Mannie and Perc Trax continue to shine brightly amongst the techno scene. Stream the first single, 'A Pivotal Summer', below.

Manni Dee - A Low Level Love [Perc Trax]

Manni Dee - A Low Level Love [Perc Trax]

Tracklist

1) Persist & Change
2) Take Time
3) Yesterday's Hope
4) You Puked In The Alley Where We Kissed
5) Stride By Stride
6) No More Heroes
7) Betamax Interlude
8) Pivotal Summer
9) London In My System
10) You Don't Always Get What You Want
11) Closer

Manni Dee's A Low Level Love will be released on June 16th via Perc Trax. Grab your copy here

Related Content

TPTLP010 Front Cover 1200
Music

Ansome To Release Second Album Hounds Of The Harbour On Perc Trax - Premieres First Single

Perc - Fire In Negative
Music

Stream: Perc 'Fire In Negative' EP [Perc Trax]

TPT085 front of sleeve
Music

Perc Trax To Release Three New Remixes Of 'Look What Your Love Has Done To Me' From Amelie Lens, I Hate Models and Perc