Mano Le Tough Details New Album 'At The Moment' On Pampa Records

Out in August, this will be Mano Le Tough's first album since 2015's 'Trails.'

Mano Le Tough has announced a new album At The Moment, which will be released in August on DJ Koze’s Pampa Records. To help push the album, he has released a new single “No Road Without A Turn.”

“The title is about the fact that no situation in life stays the same forever but it's also about being in the moment and accepting the change,” explains Mano. “Musically it’s quite representative of the instrumentation on the album and although it doesn't have a vocal, the guitar part is quite lyrical.”

Like many, Mano spent the past year grounded with his young family, and from that emerged much of this album. He wanted to embrace some of the despair of the past year, but also try to face it head with some optimism.

At The Moment will be released on August 20. Pre-save the album here. This will be his first album since 2015’s Trails.

Tracklist:

1. Man Of Aran

2. Empty Room

3. Snow On Bamboo

4. Aye Aye Mi Mi

5. Moment To Change

6. Fadó Fadó

7. Pompeii

8. No Road Without A Turn

9. New/cycles

10. So Many So Silent

11. Short Cuts

12. Together