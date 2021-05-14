Mary Droppinz Makes Debut On POPGANG Records With Acid Mother

A modern electro-inspired club
Author:
Publish date:
acidmother

"Acid Mother" is the debut single from LA-based DJ/producer Mary Droppinz. With pounding 808 breaks, hypnotic 303s, and original vocal samples from Mary Droppinz, "Acid Mother" is a modern electro-inspired club track meant for the underground dance floors. And with early support from artists like Anabel Englund, Blond:ish, VNSSA, and LP Giobbi, expect to hear this track in live streams and clubs all summer long.

Acid Mother is available now. Grab it here

Related Content

Manics-Honey_Combined-1920x1080
Music

Premiere: Manics - "Perfect-Energy" [Popgang]

Starfari - Soul Purpose EP
Music

Premiere: Starfari & Niteppl - Timeless [Popgang Records]

Electric Treasure
Music

Premiere: Electric Treasure's Memory EP on SF-based PopGang Records