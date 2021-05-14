Mary Droppinz Makes Debut On POPGANG Records With Acid Mother

"Acid Mother" is the debut single from LA-based DJ/producer Mary Droppinz. With pounding 808 breaks, hypnotic 303s, and original vocal samples from Mary Droppinz, "Acid Mother" is a modern electro-inspired club track meant for the underground dance floors. And with early support from artists like Anabel Englund, Blond:ish, VNSSA, and LP Giobbi, expect to hear this track in live streams and clubs all summer long.

Acid Mother is available now. Grab it here.