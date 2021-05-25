Meet The Magnetic Sound System DJs Live from WMC Virtual

Magnetic has a new DJ crew, and here they are for the first time performing at WMC Virtual 2021

Magnetic was founded back in 2011, and as we get ready to celebrate our 10th Anniversary we have finally decided it was about time we form a DJ crew. The Magnetic Soundsystem was born.

Consisting of LA-based DJ/Producers Kane, Roy Lacroix, Mary Droppinz, and Matt Ossentjuk - all starting to buzz around the city of angels and beyond. They play and produce a variety of genres like house, techno, electro, etc. All stuff we love here at Magnetic. So expect to see more of them this summer as restrictions lessen and people start dancing together again. Also keep an eye and ear out for regular mixes, premieres, exclusives, etc.

This is just the beginning, more DJs will be joining our little justice league of sound as 2021 progresses.

Here are four short sets they did live for WMC Virtual this year from each of them to showcase. Enjoy.

Matt Ossentjuk

An LA local, born and raised, Matt Ossentjuk is well known on the West Coast as one who can set the dance floor wild. Matt has had many releases surfacing on labels such as AVOTRE, My Favorite Freaks, New Violence, and Desert Hearts Records. His collaborative projects with LA-based event series and record label Gari Safari and Gari Recs have taken him to four countries and been played on airwaves from KCRW to BBC Radio 1. Working with fellow crew member Anabel Englund has seen his productions gain much notoriety amongst the industry, with each release making a bigger impact each time.

Roy LaCroix

Known for his groovy, bass-heavy house sets & animated stage presence, Roy LaCroix has been making waves and poppin’ bottles since 2011. Raised in the suburbs of Saint Louis, MO, his DJ career started with a 2nd place finish in his local 2013 Red Bull 3Style. Roy quickly secured supporting slots alongside artists such as Steve Aoki, Dada Life, & Diplo to sold-out crowds and even performed at EDC Vegas 2017. Towards the end of 2019, Roy released several tracks such as ‘Are You Ready’ on Psycho Disco! with industry support from Treasure Fingers, Tommie Sunshine, Sam Yu, & more. His recent highlights include Pioneer DJ resident Twitch host, Holey Moley Season 2 featured DJ on ABC/Hulu, performing at Sound LA with Wolfgang Gartner, & most recently, a DJ set on virtual Winter Music Conference 2021.

Kane

Diversity is a word many artists try to claim, but almost all fall short in sound or in form. For California’s Kane Michael, diversity is the fiber of his being. From his early musical beginnings in metal and punk bands in Orange County to playing venues and festivals like EDC, The Globe Theatre, Avalon Hollywood, and many more, in his nearly decade long career, Kane has gone from another music producer and DJ, to full-fledged artist, label owner, radio host, presenter, and editor of a leading online publication. As if that wasn’t enough, his music has seen support from the biggest names in the game, ranging from Amelie Lens to Above & Beyond, BBC Radio 1, Rinse FM, and so many more.

Mary Droppinz

Mary Droppinz lives by a simple truth: music is an out-of-body experience. With her ever eclectic sound that travels all over the dance spectrum, melding experimental, breaks, acid, house, g house, hip hop, electro, and more, it is Mary’s goal to induce the full range of emotions and movements as she rocks the decks. When she arrived in sunny LA, she immersed herself in the deepest and most disparate reaches of the city’s electronic catacombs. Working at Native Instruments by day and being enthralled by music long into the night, she's since become a staple in the house and techno community via her live performances and weekly streaming.