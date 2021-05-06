MF DOOM & Czarface Releasing New Collaborative Album 'Super What?' Tomorrow, May 7

The album was set to drop in April 2020, but was delayed because of COVID.

There will be new MF DOOM music released tomorrow. Czarface member Esoteric announced the group is releasing a joint album with DOOM called Super What? tomorrow, May 7.

DOOM died in late October 2020 and we only found out on New Year’s Eve. However, we hadn’t heard the last of his music.

According to Czarface, Super What? was recorded and slated to drop in April 2020, but they pulled it back when COVID hit. They mixed and mastered the project in the summer of 2020.

“I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM,” the Boston rapper wrote. “He was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary.”

Czarface is a group consisting of Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck and 7L & Esoteric. The release marks the follow-up to 2018's Czarface Meets Metal Face.

CD and vinyl pre-orders are available now, but will sell out. Check out the full tracklist below.

Super What? Tracklist:

01. The King And Eye (feat. DMC of Run DMC)

02. Czarwyn’s Theory Of People Getting Loose (feat. Kendra Morris)

03. Mando Calrissian

04. DOOM Unto Others

05. Jason & The Czargonauts (feat. Del the Funky Homosapien)

06. Break In The Action

07. A Name To The Face

08. This Is Canon Now

09. So Strange (feat. Godforbid)

10. Young World