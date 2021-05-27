Over 600 Artists Sign #MusiciansForPalestine Letter Supporting Palestinian Rights

“We speak together and demand justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet."

Musicians For Palestine

Over 600 musicians have signed a #MusiciansForPalestine letter in support of Palestinian rights. The letter is signed by artists across music including A-Trak, Black Thought and Questlove from The Roots, Cypress Hill, DJ Snake, Julian Casablancas, Juliana Huxtable, Run The Jewels, Patti Smith, NoName, LDSXOXO, Object Blue, Roger Waters, Nicolas Jaar and others.

“It is essential that we stand with Palestine. We are calling on our peers to publicly asset their solidarity with the Palestinian people, complicity Israeli war crimes is found in silence, and today silence is not an option,” the letter opens.

“We speak together and demand justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet,” reads the letter.

It continues, outlining the Palestinians living in Jerusalem being forced out of their homes, the 245 Palestinians killed recently in Gaza and much more.

Israeli musicians Meira Asher, Ohal Grietzer, Jonathan Ofir, Dudik Oppenheim, and Michal Sapir support the #MusiciansForPalestine initiative writing: “We long to live and create in a democratic and peaceful society, yet Israel is a colonial state that subjects Palestinians to brutal occupation, siege, and dispossession. Together with Musicians for Palestine we reinforce the call of our Palestinian peers to refrain from performing in Israel as long as Israel maintains its apartheid regime.”

The letter does have a call to action for other musicians.

“We call for you to join us with your name in refusing to perform at Israel’s complicit cultural institutions, and by standing firm in your support of the Palestinian people and their human right to sovereignty and freedom. We believe this is crucial to one day live in a world without segregation and apartheid.”

Read the full letter on the #MusiciansForPalestine website.