Programmed Vol. 6

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from the leading imprint Ram Records offshoot Program. Taken from the Programmed Vol. 6 EP compilation, HeadRead's Rave Era is an ode to years gone by. Big chord stabs, a soaring vocal and a tempo switch up at the break create a wild and energizing track that will surely shake the walls of any warehouse it's played in. Rave Era will be available on May 7th.