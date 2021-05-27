Premiere: Househead Samira - Throw It Up [Moveltraxx]

Househead Samira Samira Benamia

Paris-based Tunisian DJ/producer Samira Benamia aka Househead Samira returns to Moveltraxx with a new single “Throw It Up.” The spiritual follow up to her 2020 EP Radio Safia, this is a quick burst of jubilant energy – something to embrace as we get dancing together again.

She channels drums and keyboards reminiscent of productions in the 1980s with a mix of high-pitched vocal samples and someone demanding you throw it up in the air. The entire track comes packed with funk and energy that doesn’t let up for the full 194 seconds, including the mini keytar solo in the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support for my debut EP, I didn’t expect it at all so it was a beautiful surprise during a very complicated 2020. 'Throw It Up' is a follow up to my Radio Safia EP. It was made with love and as the world slowly starts to re-open. I hope it will bring good vibes to everybody,” says Benamia to Magnetic.

A Mighty Mark remix is on the B-Side. “Throw It Up” will be released tomorrow, May 28 via Moveltraxx. Listen to the premiere now below until then.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website