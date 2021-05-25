Premiere: Indiji - Untitled Murderation (UA043):

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Indiji with his track "Untitled Murderation" forthcoming via the record label Uprise Audio.

After an absolute sterling release last month from newcomer to the label Unkey, Uprise Audio is back yet again with another weighty release. This one, in the form of a 3 track EP from close affiliate to the label, Indiji. The release is nothing but system music, ready for the dance. We were lucky enough to premiere the track "Untitled Murderation" which you can listen to below.

Since Indiji's debut release on Uprise Audio, I always knew he didn't play by the rules with his production style. Words like "unique" and "different" spring to mind when I hear his music and with this latest release it is exactly that.

I reached for the track "Untitled Murderation" for this specific premiere as it resonated with me most of the three tracks on the release. The intro starts off with some eerie distorted hats and other percussive elements. As the drop comes into view all the distortion and various instruments die away to almost silence, then comes an enormous drop, almost militant, heavy low-end takes over. I fully rate this track and Indiji's production style as a whole, obviously I cant wait to hear more from him in the future. The entire release drops Friday May 28th, so make sure you cop it.