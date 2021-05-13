These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Johney with his track "Can't Do This" forthcoming via the record label Shakhta Records.

Shakhta Records are back with yet another heavyweight release. The Czech label, are always aiming to push and showcase new, fresh talent from Europe and surrounding areas. Their first two dubstep releases properly slapped and 003 is no different. They welcome newcomer Johney to the label with a three-track EP that is perfect for a proper soundsystem.

We were asked to premiere the track "Can't Do This," which you can listen too below:

Premiere: Johney - Can't Do This (SHKHT003):

I enjoy all types of music, from jazz to orchestral types of music, and everything in between. However one key variable that always seems to stay the same is that I really connect with music that incorporates brass instruments. With this track from Johney, he's seemed to build the entire track around organic brass sounds, I don't know if the sound's are trumpets or horns but whatever they are, they work so well with the overall sound of the track. This release drops on Friday, May 14 on all the usual music platforms.