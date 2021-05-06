Premiere: LINK - WATUGOT [Welcome Records]

LINK's fiery "WATUGOT" hits all the spots for rave heads
An explosive body of work from dance producer LINK is about to land. Welcome Records is showcasing a selection of six released and exclusive tracks from the established artist, and the EP is aptly titled Turbo. 

Heavily inspired by the kind of bass music LINK grew up listening to, you are immediately transported back to the 90s with pounding beats and distinctive rave vocals, chopped up with frenetic abandon. 

"WATUGOT" moves with intense pace. Characterized by its meandering top-line, vocal snaps and a bassline that drops with real groove, LINK is most certainly displaying a wealth of talent here. 

He says: "I feel like good music has a part of a person in it, and with each track I collected and syphoned my memories and feelings and put them into them.”

Check out "WATUGOT" below, and make sure to peep the full EP tomorrow. 

