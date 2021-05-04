Premiere: PaperMacheTiger - The Bass [Bombis]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from UK-duo PaperMacheTiger. After releases on the likes of Nervous, Triangle, and Bosh Records, PMT debut on Bombis with "The Bass," a grooving Tech House cut. With hints of Techno throughout the track, the darker atmosphere of "The Bass" makes it a prime club weapon that you'll surely be hearing later on this year. "The Bass" is available now. Grab it here.   

