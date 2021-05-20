Regal Announces Debut Album 'Remember Why You Started'

Passion is key
Author:
Publish date:
Regal - Remember Why You Started [Involve]

Regal - Remember Why You Started [Involve]

Spanish Techno master Regal has announced his debut album, Remember Why You Started, out later this year. ‘Remember Why You Started’ is meant to be a message for everyone to look back to the roots – where anything is influenced by nothing but passion. The album tells the story of @regalmusic's personal struggles and self-discovery. A dark insight into the DJ’s life, influenced mainly by Dante Alighieri’s ‘Divine Comedy', where Dante has to cross all the layers of hell and purgatory to arrive in paradise.

Regal_Shoot_08_by_YF_Agency

From earth-shuttering sounds, hard-punching kicks, 303 acid-lines, disjointed drum breaks, and electro drum patterns up to EBM- and Hip-Hop-leaning tracks, this album gives an insight into Regal's mind and creativity. Check out the first single 'She Dances Alone' below, and click here to grab your copy. 

Tracklist:

A1: Respect
A2: Burning Old Idols
A3: She Dances Alone
B1: Dungeon Master
B2: Remember Why You Started
B3: Requiem For A Friend (ft. Fabrizio Rat)
C1: Dealing With My Pain
C2: Run (ft. Z.I.P.P.O)
C3: Fearful Nights
D1: Before I Die (ft. Pau Castro)
D2: The Last Dance
D3: Cult Of Personality

Related Content

Locked Groove
Music

Locked Groove Announces Debut Album 'Sunset Service'

Coyu
News

Suara Label Head Coyu Announces Debut Album 'You Don't Know'

HLM001_Cover_Artwork_web
Music

[Stream] AnGy KoRe Debuts New Album And Label