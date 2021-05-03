RIP Pierce Fulton: A Magically Creative Musician Lost Too Soon

American DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Pierce Fulton has died at the age of 28. His older brother Griff Fulton wrote a long post on social media today, saying that Pierce died on Thursday evening “following a tragic struggle with his mental health.”

“Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity. He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I’ve ever known,” says the tribute by his brother.

“The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius. He could captivate a room of strangers in the blink of an eye with only one hope - to make everyone feel loved, comfortable & welcomed. He traveled the globe for the better part of a decade doing what he loved & cemented powerful friendships with so many wonderful people along the way, accomplishing more in his career in music than most could dream to accomplish in a lifetime. He loved you all so much & wanted to give you everything he had; and he had so much to give.”

Writing these posts and tributes is always incredibly difficult. These artists have either shaped important memories or created our favorite music, but rarely do we know them personally. That is the wall that exists in the business. But this time I have actually known Pierce for close to a decade, first via email when he was first starting out and then meeting him at various shows over the years in New York City. This hurts.

Pierce Fulton got his first real break on the web back in 2011 with his Pardon My French EP on Cr2 Records back in the EDM boom as a young American when the headlines and festivals were often dominated by Swedish and Dutch acts. He put out his Sink Or Swim / Mr Mime EP the following year, which featured Bebe Rexha, the future pop star’s first official feature. This was just one sign of his ability see things differently and with new creative approaches. He didn’t just create tasteful festival records, he also put out some more downtempo music like “10/6 (That Should Do It)” and “West Egg, which was a harbinger for some music later in his career.

His music started to shift towards a funkier, organic sound in 2016 with tracks like “False Proof” and his Borrowed Lives EP. This led into the Better Places album in 2017, which combined those elements with a smattering of future bass, indie pop and summer-ready rock. The sonic evolution never stopped with the housier EP Hoarder’s Paradise in 2019 and then his slower and more downtempo LP Keeping The Little Things, which was released last year.

He was also one half of the project Leaving Laurel with Canadian producer Gordon Huntley of Botnek fame. Over his career, he collaborated with the likes of Martin Garrix, Maor Levi, Polina and others. He remixed the likes of The Killers, Steve Aoki and Tritonal.

Check in on your friends today. It has been a hard year for everyone.



Farewell Pierce. Rest easy now.