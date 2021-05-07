Sasha Releases 21-Track Lockdown-Inspired 'LUZoSCURA' Mix Compilation

Sasha Jimmy Mould

Sasha has released his new mix compilation LUZoSCURA with 21 new and exclusive tracks (some have emerged as singles over the past few weeks). It includes three new ones from Sasha, plus others by QRTR, BAILE, Alex Banks, lau.ra, Rival Consoles, MJ Cole and others

The compilation has come quite a ways from his Involver mixes back in the mid 2000s. There aren’t any LUZoSCURA edits of tracks on here and this mix evolved from a Spotify playlist that he has been putting together of more ambient and downtempo tracks. It was largely inspired by lockdown and the lack of gigs – the need for music that fit for listening at home.

However, despite the slower turn with this compilation, it is still quite danceable with deeper grooves and breakbeats. Sasha’s collaboration with Franky Wah “I’ll Never Change” has some soaring breakbeats, while QRTR’s “Forest Sprint” embodies the soothing, downtempo feel on this mix.

The full mix is nearly two hours long, so enjoy the complete journey through LUZoSCURA below with one of dance’s best at creating mix compilations and Sasha’s first in eight years. Get your copy here.

