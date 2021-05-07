Second State Announces Massive Remix Pack For Wigbert's Distorted Matter

After German producer Wigbert’s debut LP’s release on Second State in January, industry heavyweights including Matrixxman, Mørbeck, Jeroen Search, Anthony Linell, and Pan-Pot themselves share their interpretations of his work in ‘Distorted Matter Remixes' EP.

Starting off strong is Mørbeck’s version of ‘Reflection’, with a charging kick drum and heavy acid line powering the momentum. Furious cymbals and a high-pitched synth line push the tempo, while a brief breakdown switches up the rhythm before cutting back into line. Up next is Matrixxman’s Labyrinth remix of ‘Automatic Loop’, a dubbed out bass-heavy edit where a galloping kick drum pushes along with determination. Modular sounds tweet and intertwine with themselves, while minor chords chime in between furious sporadic cymbal crashes.

Last on the A-side is Second State label heads Pan-Pot with their edit of ‘Xcelerator’. Surrounded by a thumping kick drum and shooting snares, a distorted vocal reverberates its way throughout uttering the name of the track. Bellowing electro synths cap off this heavyweight techno roller.

On the flip side, Jeroen Search delivers his version of ‘Focus’: a percussive workout with an array of different drums working simultaneously together. Mischievous synth lines are balanced by uplifting organ chords. Handclaps and cymbals build energy and anticipation before the melody takes over again. Last up is Anthony Linell's Sunday Adventure Club (S.A.C.) remix of ‘Reflection’. This slower-paced track marches along to a pounding kick drum and rattling hi-hats. An ever-present bass line brings weight and texture to an already heaving track. Jolting synth keys with an uplifting feel ensure that the listener is left on a high as the record pulls to a close.

