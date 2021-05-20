Spotlight: Point Blank Techtorial - How to Sample Hardware Easily Using Logic Pro’s Auto Sampler

For this tutorial, Point Blank show how you can sample any instrument and turn it into a VST in Logic Pro, using Auto Sampler.

Auto Sampler makes it easy to create sampler instruments that you can use in MainStage and Logic Pro. You can create a sampler instrument from a MIDI-capable hardware synthesizer, from a software instrument, or from a combination of synthesizers, software instruments, and effect plug-ins.

During the video, Point Blank Course Content Developer Risa T samples her Moog Minitaur into Logic Pro using Auto Sampler, showing how you can use hardware to create your own VST. She gives an overview of the sampler, exploring how you can set up your hardware instrument to get the desired result before recording in your sound.

This is a sponsored post