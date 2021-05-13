Spotlight: Point Blank Track Breakdown: Malarkey – "Rejoice"

Point Blank return with another Track Breakdown, this time with DJ/producer Malarkey, to unveil the magic behind his track, “Rejoice.”

Malarkey is the house alias of the UK-based DJ/producer/songwriter, Sam Butler. After taking a break in 2019 to focus on other projects, such as his D&B/pop alias bvd kult, the Covid 2020 break served as a perfect time to rejuvenate Malarkey. Immediately marking his territory, Malarkey debuted “I Got 5 On It,” a collaboration with Marc Benjamin that was a Beatport Future House #1 and amassed 1,000,000 Spotify streams.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Having released tracks on global labels, including Hexagon, Spinnin’, Controversia, STMPD, Future House Music and Armada, Malarkey has become a staple in the bass house scene. In addition, the UK musician has received support from artists such as Diplo, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto and Dillon Francis, amongst many others, and been playlisted by the likes of BBC Radio 1, Slam FM, SiriusXM and Kiss FM.

Want in-depth insights into music production or DJing, singing, songwriting, music business and more? Then check out Point Blank’s London, Online and Los Angeles programs. Plus, get 25% off their selected London, Online and LA courses before this offer ends on May 17th with the codes: LONDON25, ONLINE25 and LA25.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the video, Malarkey pulls back the curtain on “Rejoice,” which was signed to the Hexagon imprint. He kicks off the breakdown by giving some key insights into how he usually starts a track and previews the sample which he built the song around. Malarkey strips things back, showing how he created the track’s catchy bassline in Serum, along with the kick and clap pattern which keep the groove going. The UK producer drops some tips on EQing, runs through his favorite plugins and more – as well as demonstrates how you can build a hit from the ground up.