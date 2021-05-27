Spotlight: Point Blank Track Deconstruction: Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now" with Ski Oakenfull

To kick off the deconstruction, Ski goes through the drums which feature in the track and records in the 4×4 beat, along with the percussion.

Point Blank are back with another track deconstruction, this time with their Head of Education and Development and master of Deconstructions, Ski Oakenfull. In this video, Ski breaks down Dua Lipa’s hit, “Don’t Start Now.” If you’re new to these and not familiar with what a deconstruction entails, it’s where Point Blank take a well-known track, break it down to its core elements and recreate it before your very eyes.

Taken from Dua Lipa’s LP Future Nostalgia, “Don’t Start Now” was released back in 2020 and stormed the charts, ranking at #2 in the UK and #1 in the US Dance Hits chart. The track’s most prominent feature is easily its funk bassline, which Ski delves into below.

To kick off the deconstruction, Ski goes through the drums which feature in the track and records in the 4×4 beat, along with the percussion. As is tradition with these deconstructions, he goes through the music theory, exploring the scales, chord progressions and melodies. Having read an interview with the producer of “Don’t Start Now,” Ski was able to locate the actual bass sound used in the track, the Native Instruments’ Scarbee MM Bass, which he then uses to record in the infectious bassline. Once all the elements are in place, he drops the acapella over for good measure to demonstrate his seamless recreation of the track.

