The Soundtoys Spring Sale is on now - Save Big on Soundtoys 5, Effect Rack, Decapitator, and more - up to 80% Plug-ins

Every Spring, two things happen, the grass starts to turn green, and the green in your wallet goes a bit further over at Soundtoys.com. That's right; it's time for the Soundtoys Spring sale where you can save big on Soundtoys 5, Effect Rack, Decapitator, and up to 80% some plug-ins.

Check out a more thorough description of Soundtoys 5 Here.

And a deeper dive into the FilterFreak 1&2 Plug-in Here.

So if you are looking for rock-solid plug-ins that are used by the pros to help mix and level up their productions, look no further. Soundtoys has been a staple in Magnetic Studios from the beginning, and we use Soundtoys 5 on just about everything we do. These deal, so don't come around that often; your summer studio sessions will thank you.

Soundtoys 5

Soundtoys 5 brings together the entire range of audio effects in one powerful collection. With all 21 Soundtoys plug-ins for $289, this is the best value for your money. These individual plug-ins are proven, powerful tools trusted by professional mix engineers, musicians, and sound designers everywhere. But combined in the Soundtoys Effect Rack, they are indeed the ultimate effects collection.

The Effects Rack

The Effect Rack turns Soundtoys' tried-and-true collection of powerful effects into a creative multi-effects system. It's a single, self-contained plug-in that comes preloaded with 14 Soundtoys effects* including creative delays like EchoBoy and PrimalTap, essential saturation effects like Decapitator and Radiator, and rhythmic modulation and filtering effects like Tremolator and FilterFreak.

*Effect Rack includes Crystallizer, Decapitator, Devil-Loc Deluxe, EchoBoy, EchoBoy Jr., FilterFreak, FilterFreak 2, MicroShift, PanMan, PhaseMistress, PrimalTap, Radiator, Sie-Q, and Tremolator.

Decapitator

Saturation is the essence of what makes analog hardware sound so musical and pleasing to the ears. The sound of tubes, transistors, and circuitry being pushed to the limit has long been the key ingredient in great-sounding analog recordings. Engineers use saturation to beef things up, thin them out, give them edge, add warmth, pull elements out of the mix, and create signature sounds. From the very subtle to the extreme, analog saturation is an integral part of great mixes. The Soundtoys engineers studied all the great analog classics and painstakingly created a plug-in that brings the best of analog saturation to your digital studio.