Todd Edwards Remastered Back Catalog Being Released On Digital for First Time

Todd Edwards Courtesy of Publicist

Todd Edwards vast back catalog of over 140 tracks will be arriving to DSPs via Defected Records tomorrow fully remastered. The 140+ tracks will include fan favorites like “Saved My Life” plus some unreleased tracks that will be made available digitally for the first time.

“It’s been almost a decade since I got back the music catalog that helped define my career,” says Edwards in a statement. “Now it’s ready for re-release, and I am very happy it will all be on Defected Records, the perfect label to share my music with old fans and a new audience.”

Other plans for the acquisition include vinyl re-issues, remixes of Edwards’ classics and a Todd Edwards House Masters compilation due to land in the summer.