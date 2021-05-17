UphoricTV Drops WMC Documentary Mini Doc Series - Episode 1 - The Parties

Get fired up for WMC Virtual with this great documentary series about the history of the conference, Hits Were Made Here.

WMC Virtual is only three days away and in celebration we are posting UphoricTV's mini-documentary Hits Were Made Here - Episode 1 "The Parties" and one episode every day until WMCV kicks off - with the entire documentary being aired on Twitch.com/5dxr during the official WMCV Music Showcase.

So head on over get registered and we will see you on Thursday May 20th, starting at 9 AM PST.

Episode One: "The Parties"

UphoricTV's documentary Hits Were Made Here is an exclusive look at the history of Winter Music Conference. Shot before the pandemic over a period of two years, this multi-part series features music legends Paul Oakenfold, Arthur Baker, Junior Sanchez, Laidback Luke, Tommie Sunshine, Chocolate Puma, and more, plus industry pioneers Gladys Pizzaro (of Strictly Rhythm) and WMC Founder DJ Bill Kelly, as they offer perspectives on the past, present, and future of WMC and its pioneering impact on global electronic music culture. Over the next four days, WMC will preview one segment per day leading up to the virtual live-stream of the entire documentary on March 22 live on Twitch.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website