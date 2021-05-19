UphoricTV Drops WMC Documentary Mini Doc Series - Episode 3- Record Exchange

The incredible history of vinyl's importance in Miami and how records became hits at Winter Music Conference.

So with only one day to go, we are celebrating WMC's long illustrious history with these short mini-docs by UphoricTV. Dive into a bit of WMC history and get fired up for WMC's first Virtual event WMCV on Thursday, May 20th.

Register at www.wintermusicconference.com - Keynotes, panels, expo booths, and networking. Get your career started or reconnect with old friends and colleagues.

WMCV Music & Tech Showcase Schedule

WMC Podcast Episode 1 Here - Special Guests Junior Sanchez, Geoff Colon (Microsoft Brand Studio) and for the first time ever, 2019's Techno panel with Richie Hawtin, Carl Cox, Nicole Moudaber and Christian Smith

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Episode Three: “Record Exchange“

UphoricTV's documentary Hits Were Made Here is an exclusive look at the history of Winter Music Conference. Shot before the pandemic over a period of two years, this multi-part series features music legends Paul Oakenfold, Arthur Baker, Junior Sanchez, Laidback Luke, Tommie Sunshine, Chocolate Puma, and more, plus industry pioneers Gladys Pizzaro (of Strictly Rhythm) and WMC Founder DJ Bill Kelly, as they offer perspectives on the past, present, and future of WMC and its pioneering impact on global electronic music culture. Over the next four days, WMC will preview one segment per day leading up to the virtual live-stream of the entire documentary on March 22 live on Twitch.