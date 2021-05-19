Weedsday Playlist: Plant Medicine Law Group Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Psychedelic Trip

Plant Medicine Law Group Photo courtesy of Plant Medicine Law Group

Plant Medicine Law Group (PMLG) is a boutique law firm serving the psychedelic and cannabis space based in the US. Their goal is to “help entrepreneurs in the psychedelic and cannabis industries succeed in complex and emerging industries.” Their Weedsday playlist weaves together music from all corners of the globe to capture the diverse backgrounds and perspectives of PMLG’s founding partners: Adriana Kertzer, Hadas Alterman and Serena Wu. Songs enlightened by Israeli, Chinese, Brazilian, and American experiences round out the list. Plug your headphones in and immerse yourself in an eclectic mix of folk, psychedelic rock, ceremonial and dance music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“We hope these songs ground you in warm associations and open the door to expand your consciousness and taste in new genres and artists,” shares the PLMG team. "Music is the strongest form of magic. Or is it?" Enjoy tunes from Tame Impala, Chase, LinFeng and more— including a bonus song just because.

1. Shmulik Kraus - Mother Nature

Shmulik Kraus is an Israeli pop pioneer who recorded A Criminal Record on his day off from his stint in prison. This 11 minute and 37 second cover of The Beatles’ “Mother Nature’s Son” ends the album on a high note of psychedelic splendidness. Released in 1977, only 300 LPs were originally pressed, making “Mother Nature” a song once so underground that you’d have to dig far and wide to find yourself transported in its soundwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. Klezmer Juice - Papirosen

Klezmer comes from Yiddish origins meaning “instruments of song.” The Klezmer music scene nests itself in moments of celebration where instruments join together to share and blend a spectrum of musical traditions. Klezmer Juice is led by clarinet player, Gustavo Bulgach. Gustavo was born and raised in Buenos Aires. He discovered Klezmer music in the Jewish community of Argentina and became inspired by both secular and religious life. Known for staying true to his Eastern European Jewish roots, while also exploring his Latin background and hipster credentials (check him out in the film Wedding Crashers), Gustavo and Klezmer Juice has grown a fanbase in Los Angeles.

3. Chace - Remember My Name

A 17-year-old DJ, producer, singer and songwriter Chace, who is bursting as an electro pop music artist, can be declared as a rising Chinese dance music prodigy. With his academic knowledge in producing and ambitions to go international and with his debut 4-track The Destination EP out on Barong Family, he is blazing his own trail in the dance music scene. A little surprise on the EP – Chace’s collab with Yellow Claw, cheerful yet melodic “Stranger."

4. LinFeng – Ice Cream Girl

LinFeng is a Shanghainese musical storyteller who isn’t afraid to blend genres or dress up his music with some psychedelic groove. His 2016 track “Ice Cream Girl” will have you blissed out, and probably dancing, in no time. A bit of funk complements airy tones and dulcet vocals that will restore you like a sunny catnap. Don’t worry; the lyrics are in English, so you can still sing along. And if singing along isn’t for you, LinFeng’s 2019 Album Little Dragon Palace may be a little more your speed.

5. Tame Impala - Patience

Tame Impala is an Australian band known for their funk-filled, psych-pop albums. “Patience” feels like a hazy fever dream. You may just find yourself drifting off like all your days are shapeless as you listen along. The track was released in March of 2019 and marked the first single the band released since 2015. Tame Impala inevitably guides listeners through a time of metamorphosis, dipped in the psychedelic flavors of sound. Fans of Tame Impala find themselves entranced by Kevin Parker’s voice and his technical recording skills and this single is no different.

6. Khruangbin - Cómo Me Quieres

Khruangbin might have recorded “Con Todo El Mundo” in a barn in Burton, Texas (population 300), but the band’s ideas are global in scope. Drawing musical influences from Spain, Thailand, South America and the Middle East, to name a few, the band has gained a cult following for its psychedelic genre-blending instrumentals. In addition to their eclectic tastes, each band member has eclectic roots as well: Donald “DJ” Johnson (drums) is a former organist and hip-hop producer; Laura Lee (bass) is a former math teacher; and Mark Speer (guitarist) was formerly employed as the guitarist for a gospel church band.

Speer admits that if they knew how popular Khruangbin (which means “aeroplane” in Thai) would become, they might have chosen a different name. Either way, listen to “Cómo Me Quieres,” the first song from Khruangbin’s second full-length album for a trip around the world without ever having to leave the house or change out of your pandemic loungewear.