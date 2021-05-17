WMC Virtual Announces Full Lineup for Music and Tech Showcase
Winter Music Conference Virtual (WMCV) is only three days away and they have just released their final lineup for the WMCV Music Showcase on 5th Dimension's Twitch Channel. The showcase portion of the WMCV is free for all, so come check out some world class DJs
WMCV Music Showcase Line up
Tune in to 5th Dimension at Twitch.com/5dxr and on ://www.twitch.tv/edmdotcom
Day 1 - May 20th Line Up
DJ Mag New Artist Showcase
10 AM PST- Deysa
11 AM PST - TBA
12 PM PST - G33
1 PM PST - Rich Dietz
Snatch! By Riva Starr Showcase
2 PM PST - Darius Syrossian
3 PM PST - Riva Starr
Andrew Kay Presents Lowerhand Records Showcase
4 PM Andrew Kay
The Ultra Records Label Showcase and Official WMV Afterparty
Featuring Secret Guest, GATTUSO, Redfield, Marshall Jefferson, Anabel Englund
6 PM PST - Redfield
6:30 PST - Marshall Jefferson
7 PM PST - Anabel Englund
7:30 PST - GATTUSO
Screening - LARRY’S GARAGE - The story of Larry Levan and the Paradise Garage.
8:30 PM - LARRY'S GARAGE is a full-length documentary shedding light on the story of DJ legend Larry Levan and the iconic New York club, Paradise Garage.
Davide Squillace’s This And That Showcase
10 PM TBA
11 PM Davide Squillace
Neverdog’s Presents Bomboleo Records Showcase
12 PM - Lineup TBA
1 AM - Neverdogs
Day 2 - May 21st Line Up
The Perfect Havoc Label Showcase Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary
1 PM Milkwish
1:30 PM - Alfie Cridland
2 PM - PS1
2:30 PM - Tobtok
The WMCV New Music Showcase
4 PM - Spacetime
4:30 PM - Scott Marshall
5 PM - Albert Gruber
5:30 PM - Atlantis
6 PM - Romaan
6:30 PM - Rich Dietz
7 PM PM - Deysa
Mr Afterparty Showcase
7:30 pm - Lineup TBA
TribeXR Demo - WMCV presents a showcase of the latest virtual DJ performance tech from industry leaders Tribe XR. Tribe XR's technology empowers artists to play real-time DJ sets inside a VR headset.
8 PM - Tribe XR Tech Demo
8:10 PM - Kryder
9:50 PM - Tribe XR Tech Demo
WMC Documentary Vignettes by UphoricTV
10 PM - 5 Documentary shorts on the history of Winter Music Conference