WMC Virtual Announces Full Lineup for Music and Tech Showcase

From DJ sets to tech demos, the first ever WMCV Music & Tech Showcase Has Something For Everyone.

Winter Music Conference Virtual (WMCV) is only three days away and they have just released their final lineup for the WMCV Music Showcase on 5th Dimension's Twitch Channel. The showcase portion of the WMCV is free for all, so come check out some world class DJs

WMCV Music Showcase Line up

Tune in to 5th Dimension at Twitch.com/5dxr and on ://www.twitch.tv/edmdotcom

Day 1 - May 20th Line Up

DJ Mag New Artist Showcase

10 AM PST- Deysa

11 AM PST - TBA

12 PM PST - G33

1 PM PST - Rich Dietz

Snatch! By Riva Starr Showcase

2 PM PST - Darius Syrossian

3 PM PST - Riva Starr

Andrew Kay Presents Lowerhand Records Showcase

4 PM Andrew Kay

The Ultra Records Label Showcase and Official WMV Afterparty

Featuring Secret Guest, GATTUSO, Redfield, Marshall Jefferson, Anabel Englund

6 PM PST - Redfield

6:30 PST - Marshall Jefferson

7 PM PST - Anabel Englund

7:30 PST - GATTUSO

Screening - LARRY’S GARAGE - The story of Larry Levan and the Paradise Garage.

8:30 PM - LARRY'S GARAGE is a full-length documentary shedding light on the story of DJ legend Larry Levan and the iconic New York club, Paradise Garage.

Davide Squillace’s This And That Showcase

10 PM TBA

11 PM Davide Squillace

Neverdog’s Presents Bomboleo Records Showcase

12 PM - Lineup TBA

1 AM - Neverdogs

Day 2 - May 21st Line Up

The Perfect Havoc Label Showcase Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary

1 PM Milkwish

1:30 PM - Alfie Cridland

2 PM - PS1

2:30 PM - Tobtok

The WMCV New Music Showcase

4 PM - Spacetime

4:30 PM - Scott Marshall

5 PM - Albert Gruber

5:30 PM - Atlantis

6 PM - Romaan

6:30 PM - Rich Dietz

7 PM PM - Deysa

Mr Afterparty Showcase

7:30 pm - Lineup TBA

TribeXR Demo - WMCV presents a showcase of the latest virtual DJ performance tech from industry leaders Tribe XR. Tribe XR's technology empowers artists to play real-time DJ sets inside a VR headset.

8 PM - Tribe XR Tech Demo

8:10 PM - Kryder

9:50 PM - Tribe XR Tech Demo

WMC Documentary Vignettes by UphoricTV

10 PM - 5 Documentary shorts on the history of Winter Music Conference