WMC Virtual Music Showcase Day 2 - Watch This Incredible Alien Rave Now

5th Dimension is pushing things to the next level for VR and Live streaming events, they even have a Red Bull fridge for Day 2 of WMC Virtual's Music Showcase.

As WMC Virtual moves into Day 2 for the main portion of its Music Showcase on 5th Dimension, things are getting a little futuristic, ok a LOT futuristic. The VRJAM/5th Dimension crew are streaming live in their virtual world with dancing avatars powered by AI and a real-life DJ that looks something like a hologram. There are even a few Red Bull fridges to keep the alien life forms and space smugglers fueled up.

Yesterday VRJAM announced the long-awaited release of the beta version of their VR music experience platform for Windows desktop and tethered VR. The VRJAM app, which has been years in development was unveiled yesterday at the USA’s leading electronic music business conference, Winter Music Conference (WMC) on the 20th and 21st of May.

A fascinating array of live music performances from some of the world's hottest artists and labels will be made available to fans inside VRJAM’s live experience platform over 2 days and simultaneously streamed to Twitch and Facebook live. The jam packed lined up of live shows taking place in VRJAM includes shows from the world leading indie electronic labels including, Ultra Records, Perfect Havoc, and Riva Star's Snatch! imprint.

The launch of VRJAM coincides with the scaling up of VRJAM's virtual music venue, 5th Dimension. Check out the lineup for the WMC Virtual live music program coming to you live from Barcelona, London, New York, LA and Berlin over 2 days.

Download the VR App Here | Full Day 2 Line Up below, watch now on Twitch.com/5dxr - See you there. It's time for some outer space cocktails.