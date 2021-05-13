Working From Home - It's Better With A Stand Up Desk

Meet the Kana Bamboo top stand-up desk from Flexispot, good for you and good for the planet.

One of the major cultural shifts the pandemic has brought about is working from home, and that's not likely to end any time soon. The shift has been so dramatic that many professionals are going to want to work from home moving forward, or at least for part of the workweek.

So if you haven't started investing in your home office, now is probably a good time to start thinking about it. We got a hold of the Kana Bamboo Standing Desk and we love it, from the elegant desktop made from sustainable Bamboo to the large and clean work surface, to the ability to go from sitting to standing in a matter of minutes.

Sitting all day is not great on your body, so as part of the work from home regimen we have started to do a 50/50 split (sitting/standing) during the 8 hour, ok 10 hour, workday.

- We felt better and were more prone to drink water and stay moving around during the standing periods.

- Leg strength increases as did overall stamina

- Lower back, neck, and shoulder pain decreased.

Desk Features:

Bamboo Surface - It's hard to beat the elegance of natural bamboo and Flexispot employs lateral compression technology to keep that natural-looking grain. The desktop is available in three sizes and comes in either a slightly curved or straight version, we got the curved top.

Built to last - The Kana desk is made with mature bamboo to ensure twice the durability and elasticity of ordinary wood. The desktop is also coated with a water-resistant 2H lacquer to make it moisture-proof, scratch-resistant and insect resistant.

Check out Flexispot's Kana Bamboo Standing Desk here and make sure to check out their other work from home desks and accessories, there is something for everyone.

Note: FlexiSpot Day will be on May 25th and will be marked with special flash sales and sitewide discounts, available only the FlexiSpot site. Create a reminder and save big across the product line.

