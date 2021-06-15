The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of June 2021

Happy Pride! As you will be needing some fabulous music to get your groove on to, June's chart is so packed with LBGTQIA+ artists, it might make your head spin, spin you right 'round that is!

Jake Shears, Kylie Minogue, Mark Lower, Kraak & Smaak, Alex Frankel, and Jessie Ware are some of the bigger names in June's Disco/Funk chart but don't blink, because upcoming artists like Bubs and Skydoll are coming at you just as hot! Let's boogie!

Listen to past disco and funk charts.

1. Jake Shears - Do The Television

Jake Shears couldn't return to our ears at a more welcome time! "Do The Television" was originally intended for the Scissor Sisters album Night Work, but with a little reimagining, we get a perfect song to add to your summer soundtrack! "Calling all women and calling all men, and the people in the middle stand up and bend." This song is meant for everyone, and that means you too!

2. Bubs - All About Love (Radio Edit)

Hailing from Rennes, France, Bubs began his career as a DJ/Producer in 2019. Bubs is influenced by 80's music and French house, and comes scorching into the summer of 2021 with the absolute banger "All About Love!" "L-O-V-E love, it's all about love" is the opening lyric, and Bubs' message of love and acceptance couldn't be a more perfectly timed sentiment to celebrate Pride this June!

3. Jessie Ware - Hot N Heavy

Jessie Ware's What's Your Pleasure? (Platinum Pleasure Edition) has finally dropped this June, and one of the standout new tracks is "Hot N Heavy," which leans heavily on the pleasure aspect of these songs. This track is dripping with sex appeal, and you may have to peel off some layers just listening to the song, not to mention the fiercely hot video!

4. Kylie Minogue - Marry The Night

Okay, we all know "Marry The Night" by heart, right? With that being said, what could be better than Kylie Minogue covering Lady Gaga? From the compilation Born This Way Reimagined, Minogue's version is a disco beat away from her own 2020 Disco album, and this version could have easily been a B-Side from that album. Hopefully, the Little Monsters will love this version too!

5. Alex Frankel - Still Got It (Breakbot's La Fiesta Remix)

While Holy Ghost! are on a little break, Alex Frankel is keeping us happy with his ready-for-summer "Still Got It." Breakbot adds his signature nu-disco flavor on the La Fiesta Remix and is a must-play at any summer party you attend! This track is happy and breezy, screams palm trees, suntan lotion, flip flops, and your choice of cool beverage. Welcome back, Alex!

6. Stephen Richards - El Floridita

Stephen Richards' "El Floridita" seduces you from the opening notes with the smooth conga beats and sexy bass groove. Organ synths and strings are layered into the mix to create an undeniably disco jam. Not to rest on that groove alone, a separate piano melody is added over top to create not just a song, but a vibe! Check this one out on Disco Weey Records.

7. Skydoll - Electric Love feat. Timotha Lanae (Michele Chiavarini Remix)

Minneapolis is no stranger to great funk and soul (cough...Prince) and natives Skydoll are giving us their own slice of disco funk with "Electric Love." The vocals by Timotha Lanae are sweet and seductive and the remix by Italian producer Michele Chiavarini adds the disco gloss that takes this track to the next level.

8. Mannix & VillaLife - Mama Used To Say feat. Andre Espeut (Extended Vocal Mix)

Disco Infiltrators have given us another hot track by Mannix & VillaLife with Andre Espeut's velvet vocals at the helm. "Mama Used To Say" is a cover of Junior Giscombe, aka Junior's 1981 track, which was very funky in its own right, but Mannix and VillaLife have amped up the disco feel, which makes it perfect for 2021!

9. G.Pantelidis - Funk Boundaries

G.Pantelidis clearly doesn't respect boundaries because "Funk Boundaries" has none! This track has strong nods to early 80's funk while maintaining its modern feel. The bass is almost violent it's so funky, and when married to the erratic synth, this is a must-hear 3:47! Check this jam out on Moiss Music's Hive Label.

10. Adam Nova - Give Me Action (Original Extended)

When "Let's Go!" is uttered at 1:04, be ready to get on the dancefloor! Adam Nova's "Give Me Action" is a call to all dancers to swing those hips and sling a little sweat. Layers of brass, rhythm guitar, and funky bass will give you all the reasons to work it! Taken from the Spa In Disco I Am Happy EP, you can't go wrong with this track or the 'A' side.

11. Mark Lower - Point Of View feat. Alexandra Prince, Nathalie Dorra & Darryll Smith

It's been a very long time in between Mark Lower (aka Quentin Volant) albums, seven years to be exact, but his upcoming Blurry Dreams of You will be worth the wait! Lower has been active with side project Barry&Gibbs for the last few years, creating terrific Disco music, and you will hear some of that influence on the new album. The second single to be released is the joyous "Point of View" featuring the silky harmonies of Alexandra Prince, Nathalie Dorra, and Darryll Smith. The new album will be out July 16th and can be pre-ordered via Nervous Records now.

12. Kindred Soul - Realise (All Funked Up Mix)

Well, they can't all be love songs! Disco Fruit Records presents Kindred Soul's "Realise (All Funked Up Mix)," an ode to a break-up in full color. The lyrics are brutally honest, but Kindred Soul makes that break-up sound so funky and smooth that it just doesn't sound that bad!

13. The Stoned - Turn Me On

The Stoned has been producing some great dance music over the last few years, most recently in the deep house vein, so "Turn Me On" is a welcome return to their disco roots. The strings and brass notes create a lovely fabric to weave the vocal into. This track feels late night, like really late night. "Turn Me On" indeed!

14. Brothers In Arts - The Diligence

When the main vocal is "Get Your Party On", need I say more? Brothers In Arts let the music do the talking on "The Diligence," a super funky groove with all the necessary Disco/Funk elements. The slapping bass, hot rhythm guitar, horns, and a little organ tie it all together. Get your party on, stat!

15. Kraak & Smaak - All I Need feat. iogi

Kraak & Smaak are giving us pure yacht rock with "All I Need". This is the type of music that is the perfect way to end the night and watch the sunrise. iogi gives the track a perfectly relaxing vocal and the guiro in the background reminds me of cicadas rubbing their legs in the summertime. Whether you end a day in the sun with this song, start the evening, or say hello to another day, "All I Need" is all you will need.

Make sure to check out the SoundCloud playlist here:

Need even more Disco/Funk? We add tracks to our Spotify playlist every month, so the music never has to stop!