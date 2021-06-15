The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of May 2021

Almost half way into the year and the month of May showed a lot of great new music from producers around the world. Take a listen as we feature the 15 best Progressive House tracks of the month from artists including Fluente, Guy J, Browncoat, GMJ, Matter, Vibeat, Zoo Brazil, Ranj Kaler, and more.

Fluente Courtesy of Artist

Reflecting back on the best Progressive House releases of the month of May, our ears were treated to a big new collection of music in parallel to many clubs also reopening. As you get lost into these melodic and groovy sounds it is easy to imagine yourself on the dance-floor, so feel free to dance and get lost in the music.

See past charts here.

1. "SYNERGY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FLUENTE [SERENDEEP]

The Serendeep imprint continues to feature some of the best new releases with top notch producers and they show no signs of letting up as they present their latest progressive release with this original "Synergy" from the duo Fluente.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. "THE FALL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GUY J [LOST & FOUND]

Lost & Found label owner Guy J delivers a three-track release on his world-famous Malta-based platform. Every time Guy displays the new material to the audience, an expansion becomes obvious. In this regard, this material is no exception. However, when it comes to musical progress, we're talking about genuinely exceptional music. Driven by the experimentation with senses and technical details, the material exposes J's skillful exploration of percussive instruments, deep synthetic bass-lines, and otherworldly atmospheres in "The Fall." It's not just another notch in the catalog, but a conceptual work of art, leaving the fans breathless. Guy has returned, and so has his hypnotic style.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "AT AN END (GMJ & MATTER REMIX)" - BROWNCOAT [JEE PRODUCTIONS]

Browncoat joins Jerome Isma-ae's label JEE Productions with a deep melodic progressive house record named "At An End," including this awesome remix by GMJ & Matter who never disappoint.

4. "FRENCH WINDOW (ZOO BRAZIL REMIX)" - VIBEAT [DEAR DEER]

Dear Deer presents a new release by Vibeat called "French Window" with a solid remix by Zoo Brazil.



5. "COHERENCE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RANJ KALER [PANGEA RECORDINGS]

In a relatively short period of time, Ranj Kaler has gone from DJ to producer in a most impressive way and his sound is very uplifting and positive, yet funky enough to engage and fill a dance floor with even the most sophisticated ears. The Pangea Recordings label proudly features this talented artist with his latest track "Coherence."

6. "FADE AWAY (DEEPARTURE REMIX)" - TIM PENNER & GAI BARONE [MANGO ALLEY]

Iconic names truly worthy of legendary status join forces across the Atlantic Ocean. Both talented as they are industrious Tim Penner and Gai Barone have no desire to "Fade Away." The remix by Deeparture is the very antithesis of "Fade Away" where rising arpeggios are fully to the fore in front of enlightened chord progressions that light up the moonlit sky. Pitch bent sonic shards glitter in an iridescent shower and an effortless tour de force is framed into another Dutch masterpiece.

7. "THIS IS LOVE (BURNED FRUITCAKE REMIX)" - NICK LEWIS [JOURNEYDEEP RECORDS]

Nick Lewis releases his latest EP "This Is Love" on JourneyDeep Records and gets a fresh remix from artist Burned Fruitcake.

8. "DEW (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [MANUAL MUSIC]

One of the leading names of modern day progressive house, Kamilo Sanclemente, makes his return on Manual Music with his latest single "Dew." Energetic from the get-go, the Colombian artist immediately grabs your attention with a subtle acid line layered on top of relentless broken beats. As the track transforms into a four-to-the-floor dance-floor pleaser, it gradually builds up as the main synth theme is introduced, quickly followed by beautifully arranged pads introducing the main break down. This is where Kamilo goes all out cleverly introducing a variety of interesting sounds without overdoing it, re-introducing the breakbeats before taking it home in true peak hour fashion.

9. "PLEASURE (KHAINZ REMIX)" - FLOW & ZEO [ME GUSTA RECORDS]

Me Gusta Records delivers a new release "Pleasure" from Flow & Zeo, along with a groovy progressive remix from Khainz.

10. "ABSENCE OF LIGHT (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALMA (AR) [SHINE]

Maria Pedraza (also known as ALMA) is an Argentine DJ / Producer that captures the ravers' attention through her avant-garde sounds and mixes where she combines diverse musical genres such as deep house, progressive house, melodic techno, techno and afro house. Her percussion studies, especially Afro-Cuban rhythms, made her fall in love with the progressive genre, finding elements that, fused to hypnotic melodies, led to an endless amount of music. In this, she found an unlimited freedom to express herself. Her latest release "Absence Of Light" on the Shine imprint is a fine example of her signature style.

11. "JERICHO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALEXANDER ALAR & INDIE ELEPHANT [BEATFREAK RECORDINGS]

Alexander Alar joins Beatfreak Recordings in collaboration with another great artist Indie Elephant on their melodic original titled "Jericho."

12. "REFLECTION (RAMIRO ALVAREZ REMIX)" - XANDER PERERA [AH DIGITAL]

After appearing on the AH Digital compilation Dusk to Dawn - Xander Perera returns on the label with his EP New World. Both the title track and second track "Reflection" are dreamy progressive house tracks with nice melodies. Included is this this solid remix by Ramiro Alvarez.

13. "IS IT TOO LATE (MOODFREAK REMIX)" - MICHAEL RITTER [YOMO RECORDS]

Berlin based artist Michael Ritter delivers a new release "Is It Too Late" on the YOMO Records label with a special remix from Moodfreak.

14. "BEDOUIN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PETER MAKTO [ZENEBONA]

Peter Makto is an un-categorizable artist that started his new passion project, Zenebona Records 2 years ago, which gave him an opportunity to go back to his roots. His latest track "Bedouin," is inspired by Peter's adventures in Egypt long before the pandemic and are fused with a groovy and organic sound.

15. "MOONLIGHT RIDE (REPLICANTH & ISMAEHL REMIX)" - CANCCI [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

Preparing for a strong summer season, Clubsonica Records welcomes CANCCI to the label for his debut EP featuring "Moonlight Ride" along with the lone interpretation from Replicanth and Ismaehl. The Mexican duo have been occasional studio partners since first collaborating in 2020. Their remix is a journey played out over seven magical minutes, working mesmerizing lines and intriguing vocal fragments over deep chugging grooves, resulting in a dance-floor bomb. A one-minute centerpiece sits at the core of the composition, free flowing through a maze of hazy refrains, before opening up into a radiant glow as the beats drop for a groovy final movement.

Stream, follow and share the whole chart here on Spotify or Soundcloud: