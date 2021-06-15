The 15 Best Techno Tracks of May 2021

Paride Saraceni is responsible for techno's best tune of May 2021.

In a sort of "what's next for techno" type of month, we carefully assess the landscape and plan the rest of 2021 with the utmost caution. The parties and the DJs may not resemble the pre-pandemic scene and it's likely the music will continue to evolve as well. One thing that will stay constant though and that is that the beloved genre of techno will continue to boast a largely underground ethos which we can all appreciate. Here are the 15 best tracks of May which I would like to think represent this underground spirit.

1. "AT NIGHT" - PARIDE SARACENI [POST SCRIPTUM MUSIC]

Forget what you might know. All the festival sized bangers in the world can't hold a candle to magical techno like this one by Paride Saraceni. The tune is titled "At Night" and it truly is an exquisite piece of techno that's designed to pull you in and never let you go.

2. "ALPHA & OMA" - EXTRAWELT [WATERGATE]

With equally amazing album artwork, Extrawelt debuts on Watergate with this synth-heavy wonder that sits right in between what some would call the intersection between techno and electro.

3. "REFLECTION (ANTHONY LINELL'S S.A.C. REMIX)" - WIGBERT [SECOND STATE]

Wigbert's L.P. on Second State released this past February gets a well-rounded remix EP which features this flat out excellent interpretation of "Reflection" by Anthony Linell.

4. "PORTAL DOLMEN" - HYBRASIL [REKIDS]

For his fifth appearance on Rekids, label-favorite, Hybrasil presents five underground goodies including this fairly infectious tune that just might get stuck in your brain.

5. "SPIRIT BROTHERS (ANNA REMIX)" - LOUIE VEGA, JOSEPH CAPRIATI [REDIMENSION]

On the second volume of Joseph Capriati's Metamorfosi remix collection comes this severely good revision of "Spirit Brothers" courtesy of Brazilian techno royalty, ANNA!

6. "ASTRO" - LAYTON GIORDANI [DRUMCODE]

On the flip-side of Layton Giordani's massive return to Drumcode sits this hard-trance nugget that is just as festival ready as its' title track counterpart.

7. "THE THREE SWORDS" - MARK BROOM [EPM MUSIC]

In celebration of their 20 years in the music business, EPM Music put out a varied four-tracker featuring four different artists with their own unique contribution including this thriller by Mark Broom titled, "The Three Swords."

8. "SHE DANCES ALONE" - REGAL [INVOLVE RECORDS]

Spanish producer, Regal just unloaded this lovely banger as an introduction to upcoming LP due out in early July.

9. "THERE WAS A TIME" - JAMES RUSKIN [EPM MUSIC]

Also taken from the ePM Music comp is another one worthy of a showcase and that's James Ruskin's dark hypnotizer, "There Was A Time."

10. "CIRCLES" - RICKY CROSS [TAKE MORE MUSIC RECORDS]

Ricky Cross's Circle E.P. features this deep and dark banger that you should probably add to your collection.

11. "DESERVES IT" - TEMUDO [SOMA RECORDS]

This dizzying production by Portuguese producer, Temudo is next level when it comes to opening up different possibilities within a genre.

12. "EFFECTER" - SKOV BOWDEN [TRUNCATE]

Skov Bowden's WRECKED E.P. on Truncate is a fantastic showcase on panning within the realm of techno. Get a pair of headphones and try all three of the tunes for size. Especially this infectious nugget simply titled, "Effecter."

13. "BANG WAP" - PLANETARY ASSAULT SYSTEMS [TOKEN]

For their landmark 100th release, Token Records invited Luke Slater's Planetary Assault Systems alias to take control of the festivities and "Bang Wap" serves as the deserved opener of the party.

14. "RUBBER" - DUBFIRE, FLUG [DCLTD]

The one and only, Dubfire collaborates with Argentinian producer, Flug for this uncharacteristically raucous tune that'll likely bring out the screw face in you.

15. "NINE" - PSYK [NON SERIES]

Prepare to be swallowed up by this techno wormhole titled "Nine" by Psyk.

Stream the best of May uninterrupted via the playlist below: