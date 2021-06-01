Album Review: Masayoshi Fujita - Bird Ambience

MasayoshiundefinedFujita Özge Cöne

Japanese vibraphone & marimba player, multi-percussionist and composer Masayoshi Fujita has released his new album Bird Ambience. Over the past decade he has put out records, which have created a unique niche for ambient music, often working with the vibraphone extensively. With Bird Ambience, he expands his sonic palate to the marimba, to get new and different sounds.

“The way of playing the marimba is similar to the vibraphone, so it was kind of a natural development for me and easier to start with, yet it sounds very different,” explains Masayoshi. “The marimba bars are made with wood and it has a wider range than the vibraphone, which gives me a bigger sound palette with more possibilities. I play the instrument with bows and mallets, and sometimes manipulate it with effects.”

This creates an album that sounds a little different, but creates a similar, very relaxing effect with his music. There is a peaceful ambiance that permeates through the entire album. The marimbas provide texture to each track, gently guiding and massaging the journey of Bird Ambience. There are subtle peaks with synths and voices occasionally entering the fray. “Stellar” is the most energetic of the bunch with some scattershot drums that give the album a different look. However, it is the marimba that is the comforting sound through it all that defines this record.

When you need a moment to breathe and relax, this is for you. Pick up a copy of Bird Ambience here via Erased Tapes and stream the thing in full now.