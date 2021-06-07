Album Review: Mndsgn - Rare Pleasure

Mndsgn Shane Sakonoi

San Diego-born, New Jersey raised and LA-based producer and songwriter Mndsgn, aka Ringgo Ancheta released his third album Rare Pleasure on Friday. His first since 2016’s Body Wash, the album started to take form in 2018. However, as can happen with albums as deadlines approach and the desire to finally finish a body of work becomes concrete, much of Rare Pleasure came together in the past few weeks with the help of some trusted collaborators. He brought in Swarvy on bass, guitar and as Musical Director for the sessions, Stones Throw label mate Kiefer Shackelford on keys, Will Logan on drums, Carlos Niño for some percussion, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on strings, and had accompanying vocals from Fousheé and Anna Wise.

All of this came together for an album that is vibes exemplified. It is effortlessly cool and smooth. There are smooth soulful cuts like “Masque” and “Slowdance” where this LP soars. The four “Rare Pleasure” tracks act as mini-interludes to help transition the album from one section to the next and give the LP a little extra twinkle and shine with some lo-fi, jazzy excellence.

Other tracks like “3Hands / Divine Hand I” evolve with two songs in one, delivering some uplifting positivity after a tough year, encouraging you “to get you through all of the bullshit you are going through.” He also wants you to be authentic as possible on “Masque” to take off the mask that you wear, set it aside and be your true self.

Like his visual assets, the Filipino artist’s music is colorful and rich. That richness helps shape this album that is velvety and gentle, blending jazz, lo-fi electronic music, soul, samba and 70’s music. It is an effortless listen from start to finish that feels like the chilliest possible summer day. Pick up your copy of Rare Pleasure here or on vinyl via Stones Throw Records.

Also watch a live performance of many of the songs on Rare Pleasure online from Ron Finley's Gangsta Garden in LA.