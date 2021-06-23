Grab an iced something, put on the cans and soak in these cool-down beats perfect for a sweltering evening on the porch, in your back yard or wherever you are cooling off.

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol. 45 - Mike Hiratzka

This week we are joined by the multi-talented Mike Hiratzka, a musician, producer, programmer, and an all-around musical swiss army knife. The mix he has put together is perfect for the dog days of summer, which should NOT happen in June! So grab an iced something, put on the cans and soak in these cool-down beats perfect for a sweltering evening on the porch, in your back yard or wherever you are cooling off.

Ambient Meditations 45 Track List:

1 Mike Hiratzka - Deadly Sins [ambient mix]

2 Vangelis - Tears In Rain

3 Mike Hiratzka - Hollow [ambient mix]

4 Brian Eno - An Ending (Ascent)

5 NIN - A Warm Place

6 Johann Johannsson - Kangaru

7 NIN - Ghosts 1

8 Aphex Twin - #3

9 Mike Hiratzka - And Then Again [ambient mix]

10 Mike Hiratzka - The Words That Matter [dub mix]

11 Radiohead - Daydreaming

12 Ludwig Goransson - Meeting Neil

13 Mike Hiratzka - The Light Of The Morning [ambient dub]

14 Mike Hiratzka - Headspace [ambient mix]

15 Radiohead - Codex

16 Radiohead - MK1 [edit]

17 Mike Hiratzka - La Vida

18 Arcade Fire & Owen Pallett - Dimensions

19 Grouper - Moon Is Sharp

20 Mike Hiratzka - Falling Back To You [ambient mix]

"I have been a fan of downtempo and chillout music since the mid-90s, when I began getting heavily into electronic music and DJing. My new album ‘nish’ that was released on June 15, 2021 continues my excursions and explorations into deep, beautiful, cinematic music. While creating the album, I realized I had some songs that could be really cool if I reworked them into ambient versions. This mix has those re-imagined album tracks, some of my favorite chill songs from other artists, pieces from my favorite movie composers, and a few unreleased songs of mine that I have transformed into ambient versions exclusively for this mix." I hope you enjoy the journey! - Mike Hiratzka

More about Mike Hiratzka

A legend in his own right, Mike Hiratzka spent a decade touring internationally as the tour music programmer for massive acts including Justin Timberlake (three tours including a stadium tour co-headlining with Jay Z), Rihanna, Hugh Jackman, Evanescence, Charlie Puth, Toni Braxton and Akon.

With a strong background in programming, Mike has taken 2020’s touring pause to work on his new personal electronic project, an album entitled “Nish.” Stylistically, from start to finish the album offers a melancholy journey with cinematic overtones, created with incredibly crisp and mature production techniques. Nish was carefully composed to perfection. Hiratzka aimed to create a piece of work that pays tribute to his musical history of ethereal, synthetic soundscapes, shimmering guitars, deep bass grooves, emotive vocals, and intricate, psychedelic sound design.

“The album’s first single, “The Light Of The Morning, was the record that really propelled me towards the album concept, the actual idea that I could bring all of this music together that I had been writing on tour over the past year or two. I was in Sydney, Australia, and in the middle of rehearsals for the Aussie leg of the Hugh Jackman tour. I actually wrote the lyrics to the club version first but knew immediately that I wanted the main version of the song to be a lush, cinematic tune. I like capturing my initial inspiration; it's usually the closest to what's going on in my head, even if it is a sometimes ugly and imperfect performance. Oftentimes I will leave in the mistakes, or do additional sound design to them and turn them into something even cooler,” Hiratzka says

In addition to his touring experience, Hiratzka’s studio production portfolio is rich and equally as impressive. He has various guitar, bass, keys, co-writing, engineering, mixing, producing, remixing, and programming credits on albums by John Graham, Kristy Thirsk, D:Fuse & Hiratzka, Fauxliage, as well as decades of extensive single and remix releases in his catalog

Nish is out now on Nish Recordings

ABOUT MIKE HIRATZKA:

Mike is an American electronic musician born in LA and currently based in Miami Beach.

He cut his teeth in the late 80s as an alternative rock guitarist. After sitting in on a studio session with some friends, he got the studio bug and pursued a degree in recording engineering. While studying in Orlando, he was exposed to the vibrant electronic music scene that was exploding at the time. The futuristic sounds emanating from those massive club sound systems had a huge impact on Mike, and made him think about music production, and the possibilities for his own music, in a completely different way.

At the beginning of his studies he had wanted to be a rock engineer and producer, but his time in Orlando initiated an evolution that culminated in Mike becoming a well-traveled progressive house DJ, producer, and engineer. Over the next 15 years, Mike had dozens of releases and remixes on iconic labels including Ultra Records and Alternative Route Recordings, as well as running his own label Lost Angeles Recordings.

A chance opportunity in 2010 took him on a decade-long journey around the globe several times as a touring music programmer for pop and rock artists. He spent the 2010s on the road with artists including Justin Timberlake (3 tours including a stadium tour co-headlining with Jay Z), Rihanna, Hugh Jackman, Evanescence, Charlie Puth, Toni Braxton and Akon. This time provided continual inspiration from this unique, global exposure to modern music; experiencing it through the eyes, ears, and voices of millions of audience members, and acquiring a deeper understanding of music's universal appeal that transcends traditional cultural borders.

Connect with Mike Hiratzka:

