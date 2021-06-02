Bandcamp Fridays Returns In August & Announces Second Annual Junteenth Fundraiser

Bandcamp Fridays Bandcamp

Bandcamp Fridays aren’t going anywhere soon. Bandcamp announced last Friday that it will be continuing it fee-waiving day on the first Friday of each month starting on August 6th, through the end of 2021. There will be one in June, though not at the beginning of the month. As they promised last year, they will do a Bandcamp Friday for Juneteenth, which instead of doing it on Juneteenth, which is on Saturday, June 19th, they will hold their fundraiser on June 18th.

For the Juneteenth fundraiser, Bandcamp will once again donate 100% of their fee share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The LDF has a long history of effectively enacting change through litigation, advocacy, and public education, and we're doing this annually in recognition of the fact that real progress towards racial equity requires a sustained, ongoing commitment," says Bandcamp in a statement via the San Francisco Chronicle.