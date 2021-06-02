CHVRCHES Announce New Album 'Screen Violence' With "How Not To Drown” Alongside The Cure’s Robert Smith
CHVRCHES have announced their fourth studio album Screen Violence with a new single “How Not To Drown” alongside The Cure’s Robert Smith.
Screen Violence was recorded almost entirely remotely between Los Angeles and Glasgow, where members Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook self-produced and mixed the album via video calls and audio sharing programs.
“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” Mayberry says of the album. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”
The title for the album was something that they have been toying with for a while, but it felt extra prescient now.
“To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal,” Martin Doherty adds. “When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”
This is the second single to emerge from Screen Violence following “He Said She Said.” Screen Violence will be released on August 27 via Glassnote Records. It can be pre-ordered in various formats here. In addition to the album, CHVRCHES will go on an extensive US tour this fall, which you can find the dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 11th at 10:00AM local time. Head to their website for more info on getting the tickets.
Screen Violence Tracklist:
01. Asking for a Friend
02. He Said She Said
03. California
04. Violent Delights
05. How Not to Drown (feat. Robert Smith)
06. Final Girl
07. Good Girls
08. Lullabies
09. Nightmares
10. Better If You Don’t
CHVRCHES TOUR
11/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/30 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
12/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/02 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation
12/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/14 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium