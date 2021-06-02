CHVRCHES Announce New Album 'Screen Violence' With "How Not To Drown” Alongside The Cure’s Robert Smith

CHVRCHES Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson

CHVRCHES have announced their fourth studio album Screen Violence with a new single “How Not To Drown” alongside The Cure’s Robert Smith.

Screen Violence was recorded almost entirely remotely between Los Angeles and Glasgow, where members Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook self-produced and mixed the album via video calls and audio sharing programs.

“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” Mayberry says of the album. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”

The title for the album was something that they have been toying with for a while, but it felt extra prescient now.

“To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal,” Martin Doherty adds. “When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”

This is the second single to emerge from Screen Violence following “He Said She Said.” Screen Violence will be released on August 27 via Glassnote Records. It can be pre-ordered in various formats here. In addition to the album, CHVRCHES will go on an extensive US tour this fall, which you can find the dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 11th at 10:00AM local time. Head to their website for more info on getting the tickets.

Screen Violence Tracklist:

01. Asking for a Friend

02. He Said She Said

03. California

04. Violent Delights

05. How Not to Drown (feat. Robert Smith)

06. Final Girl

07. Good Girls

08. Lullabies

09. Nightmares

10. Better If You Don’t

CHVRCHES TOUR

11/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

12/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/02 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation

12/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

12/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium