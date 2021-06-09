DJ Seinfeld Details New Album 'Mirrors' & Shares Single "U Already Know”

DJ Seinfeld is coming to Ninja Tune later this year with his new album.

DJ Seinfeld, real name Armand Jakobsson, has announced a new album Mirrors out in September on Ninja Tune. To go along with the album, he has released a new single “U Already Know” featuring guest-vocalist Teira.

The pair met while he was Djing at a warehouse party in LA and that sunshine, summer vibe is translated into the track.

“That track is very much in the vein of music I’ve released on Young Ethics recently,” says DJ Seinfeld of the single. “There’s a touch of Italo and it’s got a real funk feel to it. I was happy with it as an instrumental but I added the vocal and it just fitted perfectly and brought the track to life.”

The album was recorded in Malmo and Berlin and was partially a byproduct of a tragic family situation that forced him to be home a lot more.

“My dad had a stroke a few years ago which means I need to be home more to help,” Jakobsson says. “Aside from the obvious tragedy of the situation, it’s also helped ground me in reality. Even when I was at the peak of touring, I’ve always had something I’ve had to come home to and contribute to and it’s meant I’ve grown up a lot and really seen the importance of having a happy relationship and a good group of friends around who will nurture you and appreciate your idiosyncrasies.”

This will be the first album released with Ninja Tune for DJ Seinfeld, who also has his own label Young Ethics. Mirrors serves as the follow up to his 2017 debut Time Spent Away From U and there are some improvements according to Jakobsson.

“On this album I wanted to retain a lot of the raw emotionality that brought people to my music in the first place,” says Armand. “But I also wanted to become a much better producer. It’s been an arduous process but it’s a real statement of where I’m at as a producer and person right now.”

Mirrors will be released on September 3 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order the LP here and see the tracklist below.

Mirrors Tracklist:

1. She Loves Me

2. Walking With Ur Smile

3. U Already Know

4. The Right Place (feat. Teira)

5. Home Calling

6. These Things Will Come To Be

7. Tell Me One More Time

8. Someday

9. I Feel Better

10. Song For The Lonely