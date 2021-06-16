The new EP from DJ Stingray will arrive in September.

DJ Stingray Marie Staggat

DJ Stingray is re-launched his Micron Audio label with a new EP Molecular Level Solutions that arrives in September. In addition to the EP, he will also reissue of his 2012 album F.T.N.W.O. later this year.

The first Micron Audio physical release emerged in 2011, with DJ Stingray 313’s Electronic Countermeasures EP. Now it will be a place for some reissues, his music and emerging artists.

Molecular Level Solutions will be released on September 24. The first track from it “Carbon Neutral Fuels” is out now and can be streamed below. Pre-order the EP in various formats on Bandcamp.