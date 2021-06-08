Dan Only & Ciel (L to R) aka Cloudsteppers Shanik Tanna

Toronto-based producers Ciel and Dan Only have released a new EP today as Cloudsteppers. The two first met in late 2019 to make music. Ciel brought her Korg ESX-1 sampler to compliment Dan Only's vintage synths and samplers that netted two of the tracks on the EP titled The Limit. They then finished the EP during the summer of 2020, when lockdown restrictions eased up slightly.

The EP comes just at the right time when clubs are starting to peak open in some parts of the world. It opens with a burst of 160 bpm energy on the title track. Space-age mix house and breaks blend effortlessly on “Slinky Bork” with pads that whir and swirl into oblivion. “Diva Loops” brings some low slung energy back into play with clattering drums and a heavy kick with a touch of intergalactic sounds being thrown in half-way through. The EP ends with “Trigger Happy” that evolves slowly over its six and a half minute runtime with distant beeps turning into deep ominous fx as a techy beat drives the tune.

This EP brings a lot to the table with only four songs. They each fit a unique niche from fast jungle to breaks, techno and house. Get your copy of The Limit here. Vinyl drops on July 8.

