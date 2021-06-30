Footwork Pioneer RP Boo Announces New Album 'Established!' On Planet Mu
Chicago footwork pioneer RP Boo will release a new album Established! later this year on Planet Mu. The first track from the project “All My Life” is available to stream.
The album is influenced by his early days making footwork and ghetto house, when he was going to hear disco and meeting with people like Paul Johnson.
”I want the listeners to really get close to something beautiful, to enjoy with family and friends,” says RP Boo.
There was a combative nature to footwork with battle tracks and he channeled that in a few songs like “Haters Increase The Heat!”
“I was feeling heat that I detected targeting me in the scene and I grab it and tracked it out and that’s what fueled the track,” explains RP Boo.
Established! is available to pre-order now and will be released on September 17. Find the full tracklist below.
Tracklist
01. All My Life
02. How 2 Get It Done!
03. Haters Increase The Heat!
04. Oh!
05. Finally Here feat. Afiya
06. All Over
07. Just Like That!
08. Be Of It!
09. Now U Know!
10. Ivory Surface
11. Beauty Speak Of Sounds
12. Another Night To Party