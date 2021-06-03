Ghostly Teams Up With Struggle Inc On New Windows To The Sky Capsule

Ghostly Cody Hudson New Windows To The Sky Capsule Ghostly

Ghostly has teamed up with Chicago-based artist and creative director, Cody Hudson aka Struggle Inc on a new collaboration, New Windows To The Sky. The capsule features a long sleeve tee shirt, baseball cap, and mug, alongside a series of 5 powder-coated steel sculptures.

“His record sleeves for labels like Chocolate Industries and Counterflow Recordings remain standards and helped define the era Ghostly came up in as part of a wave of new US-based experimental labels,” says Sam Valenti, Ghostly Founder/Creative Director in a press release.

Hudson has worked with brands like Mister Green, Nike, and Quiet Life, plus his graphic work and paintings have been exhibited throughout the US, Europe and Japan including the Museum of Contemporary Art (Chicago), V1 (Copenhagen), Hellerau Art Center (Dresden), MU (Eindoven), Joshua Liner (New York) and Andrew Rafacz (Chicago). Head to Ghostly’s website to spend money.