Helinox Unveils Tactical Collection With Chairs, Cots, Tables & More

Helinox is bringing camo to their camping collections.
Helinox Tactical Field Office

Tactical Field Office

Helinox has introduced its new tactical collection with items in camo and similar coloring. The flagship of the collection is the new Tactical Field Office, a 15-liter storage bag with a structure and built-in table. It weighs just under 5lbs, is built for camping, hunting, fishing and photography. Get all of the items on the Helinox website.

Tactical Chair One: The collection also has a tactical chair that comes in Black, Coyote Tan, Military Olive, Duck Camo, Multicam and Black Bandanna.

Helinox Tactical Chair

Tactical Chair One

Tactical Sunset Chair: This is like the other chair, but has a higher back. It arrives in Black, Coyote Tan, Military Olive, and Multicam.

Helinox Sunset Chair

Tactical Sunset Chair

Tactical Cot One Convertible: The cot is 27 by 75 inches of comfortably flat surface supported by the strength of Helinox’s DAC aluminum alloy poles, weighing in total five pounds and with a capacity of up to 320 pounds. The Tactical Cot Convertible comes in Black, Coyote Tan, Military Olive, Foliage and Black Bandanna.

Helinox Cot Convertible

Tactical Cot One Convertible

