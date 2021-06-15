Helinox Unveils Tactical Collection With Chairs, Cots, Tables & More
Helinox has introduced its new tactical collection with items in camo and similar coloring. The flagship of the collection is the new Tactical Field Office, a 15-liter storage bag with a structure and built-in table. It weighs just under 5lbs, is built for camping, hunting, fishing and photography. Get all of the items on the Helinox website.
Tactical Chair One: The collection also has a tactical chair that comes in Black, Coyote Tan, Military Olive, Duck Camo, Multicam and Black Bandanna.
Tactical Sunset Chair: This is like the other chair, but has a higher back. It arrives in Black, Coyote Tan, Military Olive, and Multicam.
Tactical Cot One Convertible: The cot is 27 by 75 inches of comfortably flat surface supported by the strength of Helinox’s DAC aluminum alloy poles, weighing in total five pounds and with a capacity of up to 320 pounds. The Tactical Cot Convertible comes in Black, Coyote Tan, Military Olive, Foliage and Black Bandanna.