How It Was Made: Borne Aloft - Cinar EP [Ellum]

Borne Aloft, comprised of two electronic producers Svetoslav, Evelyn, and classically trained musician, Victor, have gone from strength to strength since their first offering on Bulgarian imprint, EXE Audio in early 2021. Their diverse and immersive music has come to the attention of globetrotting DJ and label owner Maceoplex for a second time, the first being their standout track 'Primal Urge' on the Ellum Sampler Volume 1, a driving, melodic track, something both the artists and label have become well known for.

They are now back with a full EP for Ellum, so we asked them to break it all down for the latest installment of How It Was Made.

Words and photos by Borne Aloft

Borne Aloft

Prophet 6

It all starts with the hook. The prophet is the most versatile machine in our arsenal. We made so many tracks with it but it never gets boring. We love using it for lead sounds, pads, arps as well as some quirky high resonant sound FXs.

Prophet 6



Moog Sub 37

Moog is the source of our low frequencies. It also has a very smooth glide and sometimes we use it for unusual timbres in the high region.

Moog Sub 37



Tascam Recorder

We often record some raw sounds with the Тascam, we use them as effects and fills. Some examples are a bowl of crisps, coins in the pocket, and a water drop from a sink.

Tascam Recorder



Elektron Analog Rytm

After recording some sounds with the Тascam we use them as samples for our drum machine and always come up with interesting ideas and unique sounds.

Elektron Analog Rytm



Elektron Analog Heat

Once the drums are done we experiment with the distortion so we can blend them well together - it has 8 types of it and we mess around until we find the right one.

Elektron Analog Heat



We often use the digital domain too. We love combining the FM synthesis together with our Prophet and the organic sounds.

FM8

Contact Mic

This little piece of gear is a pure pleasure to work with. It captures the vibration of a surface in a way that the microphones can't. We implement this for FXs mainly.

Contact Mic



Fab Filter

We use Fab Filter plugins for dynamic processing, but they alone usually don't do much. The most important aspect has always been having a good source from the beginning.

Fab Filter



Genelec 8040A

The sound reproduction of our Genelecs is great, we trust them. Being able to work with our speakers for long periods of time isn't too exhausting because there is no need to pump the volume up in order to hear the details.

Genelec 8040A



Elektron Analog Keys

Sometimes we use the FX chain of this synth. The Elektron modulations are also capable of delivering interesting textures, especially when all of the 4 envelopes are combined together.

Elektron Analog Keys



BORNE ALOFT’S “Cinar” Ep is out on Ellum Audio on June 18th. Order here.